FG warns ASUU against disobeying National Industrial Court order on resumption

The Federal Government has advised the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to desist from directing its members to continue with the eightmonth old strike in defiance of the interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court (NICN), which restrained the union from further strike action.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, who described such an action as the union “taking laws into its hands” in a statement yesterday in Abuja, noted that a new directive by ASUU exhorting its members to continue with the strike was an unwarranted lawlessness which the Federal Government strongly frowns upon.

This is coming amid speculations that the Non- Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), has decided to join in the strike a month after the Federal Government reneged on the one month salary pay which the Union has debunked, saying it was untrue.

Ngige, who further accused leadership of ASUU of misinforming and misleading its members    warned of consequences should they even think of attempting contempt of court order. He said: “The union is dishonest and misleading its members and the general public, that it has filed an appeal as well as a stay of execution of the order of National Industrial Court on September 21, 2022, though it has none of this.

“Rather, ASUU only filed an application for a permission to appeal the order. It also attached to the application, a proposed notice of appeal which it intends to file if the leave to appeal is granted.

The application for a stay of execution as of this moment has not even been listed for hearing. Where is ASUU coming from?

“It is therefore contemptuous, dishonest and misleading for the union to tell its members that it has not only appealed the interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court, directing it to call off strike and return to work, but that it also has a stay of execution.”

The statement also denied reports that the  minister walked out on the meeting between the House of Representatives and ASUU last Thursday, September 29 to attend to other pressing matters with the permission of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila after his presentation.

It stated that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was earlier granted such permission by the Speaker.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

