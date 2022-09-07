FG warns intn’l carriers against dollarization of flight tickets

The Federal Government has warned international carriers against the dollarization of their flight tickets.

This warning was given by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

Sirika warned that the government would not hesitate to impose sanctions on any airline caught refusing to sell their tickets to travellers in the local currency (naira).

He maintained that selling tickets in dollars is not only illegal but offends international best practices.

