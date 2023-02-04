News Top Stories

FG warns marketers to comply with measures to stop fuel scarcity, high pricing, to revoke licences– IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has said that the federal government of Nigeria has given a matching directive to all oil marketers to comply with the measures the govenrment has initiated to curb the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr, Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday said FG was determined to increase the supply of the product and also had directed that the operating licenses of any marketer who flaunted its directives be revoked, adding that the culprit would also be prosecuted. He also said FG has warned marketers not to sell above the official price after loading the product at the official price.

He added that security agencies have beefed up strategies to address the smuggling of petroleum products out of the country. He stated that he could not confirm insinuations of an increase in petrol price until he pays for the product next week. Osatuyi said, “The government is very serious about ensuring that marketers abide by their directive on measures to address the fuel scarcity and to ensure adherence to the official pricing.

They are serious about the new scheme that they want to push out products and enforce official pricing. They said anybody caught that bought the product, diverted it or sold it above the official price; they will revoke the license and prosecute the person. It is not a joking matter. They warned that if you know you cannot comply, do not take the product. The FG gave the directive. They have put their machinery in order.

All the operators are involved and the operators are also issuing out warnings that if you know that you cannot comply, do not come and pick the product. “By next week, they will be receiving the product at the official price and they will sell to us at official price. So when I receive the product, I can now confirm with you. When they tell me the price that I will buy I will then know what the actual price is, whether there is an increment or a reduction. “But Government is very serious. They want to deal with the smugglers. They want to know where the product is going. The directive is if you cannot comply with the rules, do not pick the product. That is the instruction to oil markets. If you think it is business as usual, sit down in your house.”

 

