FG warns states against impending flood

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has advised state governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing forecasts on rainfalls and consequential flooding severities.

Umar Farouq, who made the remark in a statement urge states with highly probable flood risk areas to identify high grounds for use as camps for the evacuation of possible Internally Displaced Persons and to shelter evacuated communities.

Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Riv ers and Akwa Ibom including Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Zamfara, Sokoto, Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun, Abia, Kano, Kebbi and the FCT were states likely to experience rainfall and possible flooding.

While sympathizing with the people of Kebbi, Bauchi and Jigawa states following heavy flooding in some areas which had led to loss of lives and

Like this: Like Loading...