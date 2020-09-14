News

FG warns states against impending flood

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has advised state governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing forecasts on rainfalls and consequential flooding severities.

 

Umar Farouq, who made the remark in a statement urge states with highly probable flood risk areas to identify high grounds for use as camps for the evacuation of possible Internally Displaced Persons and to shelter evacuated communities.

 

Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Riv    ers and Akwa Ibom including Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Zamfara, Sokoto, Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun, Abia, Kano, Kebbi and the FCT were states likely to experience rainfall and possible flooding.

 

While sympathizing with the people of Kebbi, Bauchi and Jigawa states following heavy flooding in some areas which had led to loss of lives and

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: INEC Commissioner colluding with APC to rig poll –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. This is coming barely two weeks after the APC accused Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, […]
News

US reaches 5m confirmed cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US has surpassed 5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, by far the highest in the world. The bleak milestone – recorded the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus – confirms the US as the worst hit country, followed by Brazil and India, which have more than 3 million and 2.1 million […]
News

COVID-19: NGF, NCDC sign MoU on N3.7bn W’Bank assisted fund

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) has signed N3.7 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the World Bank COVID-19 response support to states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The MoU was jointly signed by the Chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Director General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: