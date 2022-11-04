FG: We didn’t receive $1m US donation for flood victims

The Federal Government yesterday said it did not receive any $1 million donation for humanitarian assistance to the victims of flood disaster in the country from the United States of America. Miniszer of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouk, disclosed this at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team in the Villa. Farouk, who disclosed that the government would consider the enforcement of evacuation order issued to people living in the flood plains by Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) and other relevant agencies ahead of flood disaster, also said that Jigawa was the worst hit state by flood this year. Responding to claims by the US Ambassador in Nigeria, Beth Leonard, that country had released $1 million assistance to Nigeria through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to cushion the effects of the rampaging flood on the victims, Farouk said the money was not given directly to her ministry, adding however that the funds may have been used to provide succour to the victims directly without involving the government. The minister also disclosed that the N1.5 billion relief materials donated by the Aliko Dangote chaired Flood Committee had been received by her ministry and shared to the flood victims across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...