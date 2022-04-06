FG: We discovered over 1,000 workers with fake appointment letters

The Federal Government has said that over 1,000 appointment letters brandished by workers in a particular federal ministry, were discovered to be fake.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folasade Yemi Esan, made the startling revelation, Tuesday, in Abuja, at the national policy dialogue on entrenching transparency in public service recruitment in Nigeria.

The dialogue was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) through its Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

Recall that in March last year, the Office informed of the detection of fake letters of employment presented in some Ministries. “For instance, in the past year, in one Ministry alone, over 1,000 individuals bearing fake letters of appointment where detected.

“Similarly, following the outcome of the Service- Wide Verification Exercise for officers recruited from 2013 – 2020, the FCSC has also requested the suspension of the salaries of over 3,000 officers across the MDAs who failed to appear for the exercise pending further clearance

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...