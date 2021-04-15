News

FG: We issue 30,000 expatriate quotas to 4,000 companies yearly

The Federal Government yesterday said “an average of 30,000 expatriate quotas are issued and given to about 4,000 companies annually.” Expatriate quota refers to the approval government grants to companies to engage the services of expatriates with “relevant competences.” Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure yesterday at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on expatriate quota administration in Abuja. According to the minister, the importance of business permit and expatriate quota administration had necessitated the inauguration of a nineman Special Task Force on December 1st, 2020. Among others, the task force was saddled with the responsibility of investigating, inspecting, penalising and enforcing sanctions on organisations confirmed to have abused the utilisation of expatriate quotas in Nigeria; whether they were indigenous, joint ventures or wholly foreign.

