FG: We offered N13bn to prevent health workers’ strike

he Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that it had offered over N13 billion to health workers in the country to prevent them from embarking on strike at this critical period of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said that apart from paying the sum of N9 billion as premium for Group Life Insurance to all health workers it also paid N4,642,485,146 as Special Hazard allowance to health workers in at least 35 hospitals.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this known at a news conference in Abuja, said that most of the issues raised by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) while issuing the ultimatum to embark on strike have received or were receiving full attention.

Mohammed, who addressed journalists alongside the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said that given the successes already achieved in the negotiations with NARD, there would have been no need for the health workers to embark on the strike.

He said that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which was a major demand have been supplied to all State and Federal Tertiary Hospitals and funds for the same have been provided in the revised 2020 budget.

Similarly, Mohammed said the implementation of the Residency Training programme had received the backing of the National Assembly, with the provision of N4 billion in the revised 2020 budget, while the Ministry of Health is working with the Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to build a template to assure same in the Personnel Cost of 2021 Budget.

According to Mohammed, the payment of COVID-19 Special Hazard Inducement allowances would be based on four templates namely, 50% of Consolidated Basic Salary to all workers in COVID-19 designated Hospitals and Centres, 40% of Consolidated Basic Salary to health workers in Non-COVID-19 designated centres and hospitals, 10% of Consolidated Basic Salary to Non-Health Professionals engaged in those centres and 20% of Consolidated Basic Salary special allowance to all health workers directly managing COVUD-19 patients in Treatment and Isolation Centres.

He said that already, a total of 55,031 health workers in 35 COVID-19 designated hospitals and medical centres have been paid Special Hazard Allowance totalling N4,642,485,146.00 and more payments

are being processed.

However, Mohammed said, other matters relating to non-payment of arrears dating as far back as 2014 or salaries owed by State Governments, were beyond the power of the Federal Ministry of Health to resolve.

Minister of Health, Ehanire, expressed regrets that despite the payment of the Hazard Allowance and the Group Life Insurance, the provision of PPE as well as addressing other issues raised by the resident doctors, they still opted to proceed on strike at a time the nation is battling a pandemic of immense proportions.

