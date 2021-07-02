FG: We won’t spare IPOB sponsors, collaborators

The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed not to spare sponsors and collaborators of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), disclosing that the forensic investigation carried out so far had revealed a “treasure trove of information” on the organisation, its leadership and their collaborators.

The fresh threat is coming barely five days after the re-arrest and repatriation of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his subsequent re-arraignment in court in Abuja on Tuesday. Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

Following the resumed trial on Tuesday, Kanu was ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the position of the government known at a media briefing yesterday, said that though investigations on the matter were still on-going, none of the collaborators will be spared irrespective of their standing in the society. “They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he wilfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him,” he said.

Mohammed described the re-arrest and repatriation of Kanu as a “most classic operation” of its type in the world. He said it was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies. He was, however, silent on the exact location or country the operation took place. According to the minister, Nigerian security and intelligence agencies have been on the trail of the IPOB leader for over two years. “There have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations. “We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest,” he said. Since the drama began earlier in the week, many human rights lawyers, civil society organisations and sociocultural groups have admonished the government to exercise restraint on the matter and ensure Kanu gets a fair and transparent trial. Under the law, Kanu and any other persons suspected to have collaborated with him in any way, remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

