FG: We won’t spare IPOB sponsors, collaborators

*Says Kanu’s re-arrest, repatriation, most classic operation

The Federal Government, Thursday, vowed not to spare sponsors and collaborators of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), disclosing that the forensic investigation carried out so far had revealed a “treasure trove of information” on the organisation, its leadership and their collaborators.

The fresh threat is coming barely five days after the re-arrest and repatriation of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his subsequent re-arraignment in court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

Following the resumed trial on Tuesday, Kanu was ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the position of the government known at a media briefing Thursday, said that though investigations on the matter were still on-going, none of the collaborators will be spared irrespective of their standing in the society.

