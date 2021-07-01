News

FG: We won’t spare IPOB sponsors, collaborators

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Comment(0)

*Says Kanu’s re-arrest, repatriation, most classic operation

The Federal Government, Thursday, vowed not to spare sponsors and collaborators of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), disclosing that the forensic investigation carried out so far had revealed a “treasure trove of information” on the organisation, its leadership and their collaborators.

The fresh threat is coming barely five days after the re-arrest and repatriation of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his subsequent re-arraignment in court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

Following the resumed trial on Tuesday, Kanu was ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the position of the government known at a media briefing Thursday, said that though investigations on the matter were still on-going, none of the collaborators will be spared irrespective of their standing in the society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Activist seeks transfer of Marine Tech School from Transport Ministry

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A human rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, has written to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to transfer the School of Marine Technology, Burutu from the state Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education in order to enable the institution function effectively and optimally. Mulade, who is also the President of the Riverine Communities […]
News

Insecurity: Joint Task Force repels bandits’ attack on Niger Communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna 

Barely two days after armed bandits asked some communities to pay N5million monthly or risk being attacked, a security Joint Task Force stationed in Erena town of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has successfully repelled an attack by marauders on the town after hours of gun battle It was reliably learnt that the […]
News Top Stories

RMAFC chair: New revenue sharing formula out in 2021

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, yesterday said the commission has started the process of coming up with a new revenue sharing formula. He said the commission was already working on the new sharing formula and that the formula would be out in 2021.   Mbam disclosed this in Item […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica