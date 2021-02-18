News Top Stories

FG: We won’t surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

NSA, IGP, Ministers, others visit Kagara
Govt vows to deploy Kankara strategy to free victims

The Federal Government has declared that it will not surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty to any individual or group disturbing the peace of the nation by unleashing terror on the people. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) made the declaration when he led a delegation on a visit to Minna, Niger State.

The visit came on the heels of the abduction of three staff, 27 students of Government Science College (GSC), Kagara and 12 families by bandits operating in the state. In a message to the government and people of Niger State, Muguno lamented that attacks by bandits and abduction of students was becoming a recurring decimal and disclosed that the Federal Government will deploy all resources at its disposal to ensure the release of all the kidnap victims in Niger State. He said that both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts as well as reconciliatory measures would be deployed to ensure the victims were set free and returned back safely.

“The incidents are becoming too frequent. Within the span of 90 days, we have these two incidents, one in Kankara and one here. These have given a lot of people the feeling that something has to be done and urgently. “President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to apply whatever it takes to make Nigeria safe and secured. We will apply the kinetic measures, but although we are looking at non-kinetic measures. It does not mean that security won’t carry out their statutory measures, which is to safeguard the security of Nigerians. “For as long as this government remains in office, it will have no choice but to apply every measure to secure the lives of the people,” Monguno said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the delegation was in Niger State to reassure the people and government that the Buhari administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the country.

“We are glad at what we have witnessed, that the state government is exploring kinetic and non-kinetic options to ensure the safe release of the victims. On our part as the Federal Government, we will deploy all resources to ensure the safe release of the victims.

“We want to assure you that we will not surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty, but will employ all means to ensure the safe release of all the victims across Nigeria,” he said. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, who was part of the delegation, said that the incident in Niger State has become a cause of concern to all citizens, adding that the security agencies were strategizing on how to bring the students and other abducted victims back safely. Adamu disclosed that the police has deployed four units of Mobile Police Force men to the state and is working with the Department of State Services (DSS) to reinforce security and ensure the situation was brought to normal. The security agencies, Adamu said, plan to use the same strategy used during the Kankara abduction in recovering the most recent case, because what is happening in Niger State was an issue of concern.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obaseki opens defense in certificate forgery suit today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court strikes out suit challenging Ize-Iyamu’s nomination   Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will today, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, open his defense in the alleged forgery of his University of Ibadan degree certificate.   His former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had […]
News

Buhari to attend 47th Guinea Bissau National Day today

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Guinea Bissau to attend ceremonies celebrating the National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President will join Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo and Liberia, to […]
News

Diversity of religion, not license for violent conflict –El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, has tasked resident of the state to embrace peace, saying that diversity of faith should not be a reason for division and violent conflict. El-Rufai gave the charge at the inauguration of the ‘House of Kaduna Family’, a platform designed for leaders of faith to dialogue, interact and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica