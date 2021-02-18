FG: We won’t surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty

NSA, IGP, Ministers, others visit Kagara

Govt vows to deploy Kankara strategy to free victims

The Federal Government has declared that it will not surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty to any individual or group disturbing the peace of the nation by unleashing terror on the people. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) made the declaration when he led a delegation on a visit to Minna, Niger State.

The visit came on the heels of the abduction of three staff, 27 students of Government Science College (GSC), Kagara and 12 families by bandits operating in the state. In a message to the government and people of Niger State, Muguno lamented that attacks by bandits and abduction of students was becoming a recurring decimal and disclosed that the Federal Government will deploy all resources at its disposal to ensure the release of all the kidnap victims in Niger State. He said that both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts as well as reconciliatory measures would be deployed to ensure the victims were set free and returned back safely.

“The incidents are becoming too frequent. Within the span of 90 days, we have these two incidents, one in Kankara and one here. These have given a lot of people the feeling that something has to be done and urgently. “President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to apply whatever it takes to make Nigeria safe and secured. We will apply the kinetic measures, but although we are looking at non-kinetic measures. It does not mean that security won’t carry out their statutory measures, which is to safeguard the security of Nigerians. “For as long as this government remains in office, it will have no choice but to apply every measure to secure the lives of the people,” Monguno said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the delegation was in Niger State to reassure the people and government that the Buhari administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the country.

“We are glad at what we have witnessed, that the state government is exploring kinetic and non-kinetic options to ensure the safe release of the victims. On our part as the Federal Government, we will deploy all resources to ensure the safe release of the victims.

“We want to assure you that we will not surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty, but will employ all means to ensure the safe release of all the victims across Nigeria,” he said. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, who was part of the delegation, said that the incident in Niger State has become a cause of concern to all citizens, adding that the security agencies were strategizing on how to bring the students and other abducted victims back safely. Adamu disclosed that the police has deployed four units of Mobile Police Force men to the state and is working with the Department of State Services (DSS) to reinforce security and ensure the situation was brought to normal. The security agencies, Adamu said, plan to use the same strategy used during the Kankara abduction in recovering the most recent case, because what is happening in Niger State was an issue of concern.

