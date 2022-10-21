FG: We’ll build our economy through export-oriented industrialisation

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite has said that Nigeria is on the track to meeting her ambition to build economic resilience through economic diversification and export-oriented industrialisation.

He spoke while delivering the 93rd annual public lecture of the Government College, Ibadan Old Boys Association entitled: “The Mining Sector: Pivotal Role for Economic Diversification in Nigeria” at the Justice Bola Babalakin Conference Hall, Gbongan, Osun State.

The minister, who gave assurance that the importation of bitumen will soon become a thing of the past, noted that efforts are on to build a global competitive minerals and mining ecosystem and related processing industries capable of contributing to wealth creation.

According to him, the Federal Government is building the foundation for mineral exploration and production by driving investment growth into exploration and mining industries through improvements in the quality and breadth of geo-scientific data.

He raised the predominance of small scale miners as against big mining companies, high cost of geo-physical data generation and illegal mining perpetrated by foreigners as major challenges facing the mining sector.

In his welcome address, the National President, Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) lauded the solid foundation laid by the founding fathers of the school at inception.

