News

FG: We’ll continue to upgrade NYSC camps

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

 

The Federal Government has reinstated it’s commitment to upgrade all the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camps across the states across the country.

This it said is to accommodate the rising population of graduates enrolling for the scheme.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who disclosed this on Saturday during the commissioning of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp built by the Bayelsa State Government at Boro Town in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, also appealed to different state governments to take proactive steps in providing facilities in the camps to accommodate at least 5, 000 corps members each.

Represented by the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the minister commended the Bayelsa State government for providing a conducive edifice for the training of corps members 26 years after the creation of the state.

He said the facility will not only enhance smooth conduct of the orientation courses, but also serve as a morale booster to corps members and officials of the camp.

Speaking earlier, Governor Douye Diri, said that the idea of the permanent orientation camp in the state started when he served as Commissioner for Youths and Sports under the then Governor Goodluck Jonathan when NYSC was using a secondary school facility for their camping.

He said the increase in the number of corps members posted to the state also accelerated government’s plan to complete the edifice for the comfort of Nigerian youths posted to the state to serve their father land.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

H2: LCCI expresses concern over impact of COVID-19, insecurity on GDP

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned the Federal Government that the re-emergence of COVID- 19 cases with attendant low vaccination could further plunder the country’s fragile GDP gains in the second half of the year. The chamber equally stated that rising insecurity, lingering liquidity constraints in the currency market were major […]
News

ANAMBRA GUBER POLL: DG HAILS CORPS MEMBERS ON ELECTION DUTIES

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the patriotism of Corps Members engaged in the conduct of the Governorship Election in Anambra State. The Director-General made the commendation today while monitoring the election in nine Local Government Areas of the State. He said the Corps Members had written their names in the anals […]
News

Uzodinma accuses ex-governor of plotting to destabilise state

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has raised the alarm that a former governor, who lost the 2019 election, is behind plots to plunge the state into another round of security breaches. He said that the affected former governor was also indicted by the Government White Paper on recovery of land and looted assets of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica