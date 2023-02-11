FG: We’ll continue to upgrade NYSC camps

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Federal Government has reinstated it’s commitment to upgrade all the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camps across the states across the country.

This it said is to accommodate the rising population of graduates enrolling for the scheme.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who disclosed this on Saturday during the commissioning of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp built by the Bayelsa State Government at Boro Town in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, also appealed to different state governments to take proactive steps in providing facilities in the camps to accommodate at least 5, 000 corps members each.

Represented by the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the minister commended the Bayelsa State government for providing a conducive edifice for the training of corps members 26 years after the creation of the state.

He said the facility will not only enhance smooth conduct of the orientation courses, but also serve as a morale booster to corps members and officials of the camp.

Speaking earlier, Governor Douye Diri, said that the idea of the permanent orientation camp in the state started when he served as Commissioner for Youths and Sports under the then Governor Goodluck Jonathan when NYSC was using a secondary school facility for their camping.

He said the increase in the number of corps members posted to the state also accelerated government’s plan to complete the edifice for the comfort of Nigerian youths posted to the state to serve their father land.

