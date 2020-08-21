FG: We’ll keep economy active through fiscal interventions

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that it had instituted fiscal measures aimed at improving revenue generation and entrenching a regime of prudence with emphasis on achieving value for money. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, stated this at the National Assembly complex, during his presentation to the Senate joint Committee on Finance and Budget and National Planning on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

He said that the fiscal interventions would be to keep the economy active through carefully calibrated regulatory or policy measures designed to, among others, boost domestic value-addition, de-risk the enterprise environment, attract external investment and sources of funding. Agba said that the Federal Government was also improving the tax administration framework to optimize government revenue. He stressed that this had been a major thrust of the administration’s Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI).

He said: “We have included in the 2021–23 MTEF/ FSP a Tax Expenditure Statement (TES) overview, which seeks to dimension the cost of tax waivers/concessions and evaluate their policy effectiveness.” He said that in order to enhance independent revenue generation and collection, government would aim to optimize the potential, operational and collection efficiency of Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) with a view to generating significantly higher revenues required to fund the Federal Government budget.

“Current sub-optimal revenue performance of GOEs will be addressed through the effective implementation of the enhanced Performance Management Framework. “The key elements of the reform initiative include Performance Contracts for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and key management staff members, which will set financial indicators and targets for each GOE.

“The cost-to-revenue ratio of GOEs has, by a Presidential directive, been limited to a maximum of 60 to 70 per cent, while regular monitoring and reporting of revenue and expenditure performance of GOEs will be undertaken by both the Budget Office of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation,” he stated.

The minister disclosed that the Finance Bill 2020, which would accompany the 2021 budget proposal, would contain measures to advance the SRGI, adding that “we shall also work closely with the National Assembly to amend relevant laws that need to be amended to help with the SRGI.”

Agba, who represented the Minister of Finance,Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, at the five-day interactive session, said that the Nigerian economy faced serious challenges in H1 (first half) 2020, with the macroeconomic environment significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 scourge. According to him, “crude oil prices declined sharply in the world market, with Bonny Light crude oil price dropping from a peak of $72.2 per barrel on January 7, 2020 to below $20 per barrel in April, 2020.

“In effect, the $57 crude oil price benchmark on which the 2020 budget was based became unsustainable. “Another key development in the international crude oil market is the massive output cut by OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) to stabilize the world oil market, with Nigeria contributing about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production cuts. “The impact of these developments is about 65 per cent decline in projected net 2020 government revenues from the oil and gas sector, with adverse consequences for foreign exchange inflows into the economy.”

He said that Nigeria was exposed to spikes in risk aversion in the global capital markets, which would put further pressure on the foreign exchange market as foreign portfolio investors exited the Nigerian market. He explained that the disruptions in global trade and logistics would negatively affect Customs duty collections in 2020, stressing that the COVID-19 containment measures, though necessary, had inhibited domestic economic activities, with consequential negative impact on taxation and other government revenues.

He noted that the key parameters as well as other macroeconomic projections driving the 2021-2023 MTEF/ FSP had been revised in line with the emergent realities, saying that the 2020 FGN budget had been revised to accelerate implementation in order to maintain budget credibility, enhance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and promote social inclusion.

He said that the draft 2021 – 2023 MTEF/FSP had been prepared against the backdrop of a global recession and heightened global economic uncertainty, adding that the MTEF showed that there were continuing global challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Agba stated that the medium-term outlook for Nigeria suggested that fiscal risks were somewhat elevated, largely due to COVID- 19-related disruptions, which had exacerbated structural weaknesses in the economy. He concluded, among others, that “Nigeria faces significant medium-term fiscal challenges, especially with respect to its revenues, which, if not addressed, could snowball into a debt sustainability crisis.

“In furtherance of our objective of greater comprehensiveness and transparency in the budget process, the FGN 2021 Budget will reflect the revenues and expenditures of all (about 60) significant GOEs (excluding NNPC), not just 10 as in the 2020 budget.

“Weaker-than-expected economic performance threatens our ambitious revenue growth targets, as seen in the 2020 revised budget and the updated medium-term projections. “Achieving fiscal sustainability and macro-fiscal objectives of government will require bold, decisive and urgent action. Government is determined to act as may be required. “Thus, key reforms will be implemented with increased vigour to improve revenue collection and expenditure management.”

