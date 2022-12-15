News Top Stories

FG : We’ll release White Paper on NDDC Forensic Audit soon

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that the White Paper on the Forensic Audit conducted on the operations of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will soon be released. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Umana Umana, dropped this hint at the 12th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja.

The audit, which covered the activities of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019, was in response to the allegations of widespread corruption in the Commission. “We have submitted the Forensic Audit Report on NDDC to the President. He has directed the cancellation of some contracts illegally awarded by the Commission.

Out of over 4,000 projects directed for termination, a total of 1,250 have been so far terminated as part of the implementation of the report. “Mr President has also directed the refund of money by some contractors on projects not executed and contract sum inflated. Indeed, some funds have been returned by contractors due to non-performance and other reasons.

The recovered funds are in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The White Paper on the exercise is being awaited. It will be released soon,” he said. On the composition of the new governing board for the Commission, Umana said the President acted in line with Section 2(1) of the NDDC Act, adding that the previous board which was constituted had to be disbanded because it was in conflict with the law. He said that whereas the still- born board had a nominee from Edo State as Chairman, it was the turn of Delta State to produce the Chairman since the last board Chairman was from Cross River State.

 

