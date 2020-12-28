News Top Stories

FG: We’ll sanction airlines over passengers’ COVID-19 default

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes Comments Off on FG: We’ll sanction airlines over passengers’ COVID-19 default

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to foreign airlines operating into Nigeria from the United Kingdom and South Africa that failure to adhere strictly to the new travel rules will attract penalties.

 

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, over the weekend, issued new travel rules for passengers on direct flights from the UK and South Africa due to the new variant of Coronavirus discovered recently in these two countries.

 

The penalties include a fine of $3,500 for each passenger boarded and who fails to meet the new travel measures recently announced by the PTF.

 

In a letter to all foreign airlines operating into the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa, the NCAA also noted that airlines will bear the burden of returning non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation for non-compliance to the new rules.

 

“Punitive measures shall be taken against airlines who fail to comply with this All Operators Letters. The punitive measures shall include but not limited to the following:

“(i) Airlines shall be fined $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.

(ii) Airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.

(iii) Repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to the suspension of the airline’s approval/ permit to fly into the country.”

 

The letter, signed by the Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu and addressed to all Country and Accountable Managers of all foreign airlines, also made it clear that airlines who continue to flaunt these new rules will have their permit or approval to fly into Nigeria suspended.

 

The letter stressed the PTF requirements that all local and foreign operators flying in and out of Nigeria from the United Kingdom and South Africa must ensure their passengers present Pre-departure permit to fly, a QR Code generated from Nigeria international travel portal and a documentary evidence of a Negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 96 hours of boarding.

 

“The new rules are applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

 

“Passengers must present the following two documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria: (a) Pre-departure permit to fly/QR code generated from the Nigeria international travel portal showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day seven COVID-19 PCR test and (b) Documentary evidence of a Negative COVID-19 PCR result done within 96 hours (4days) of boarding from verifiable laboratory or health facility.

 

“On arrival in Nigeria, passengers will be received and processed separately by public health authorities. All passengers will be required to self-isolate  for  seven days after arrival followed by COVID-19 PCR test.

 

Passengers with a post-arrival Negative COVID- 19 PCR result can exit self-isolation and further management.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sani-Omolori out as National Assembly Commission appoints new NASS Clerk

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly Service Commission has announced the appointment of an acting clerk of the National Assembly, signalling the end to the controversies surrounding the tenure of the outgoing Clerk, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori. The new acting Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, is an architect who hails from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun […]
News

Buhari mourns Chief Akinyele

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Chief Theophilus Adeleke Akinyele, former Presidential Adviser on Budget to former President Shehu Shagari. The President in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged his family to find solace in his contributions to the country and humanity. Buhari also commiserated with all professional […]
News

Lawan: Legislature most misunderstood arm of government

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, pointed out that the Legislature was the most misunderstood arm of government. Lawan stated this while responding to a motion brought to the floor of the Chamber by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South), on International Day of Parliamentarism. He said that the perception and treatment of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica