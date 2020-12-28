FG: We’ll sanction airlines over passengers’ COVID-19 default

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to foreign airlines operating into Nigeria from the United Kingdom and South Africa that failure to adhere strictly to the new travel rules will attract penalties.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, over the weekend, issued new travel rules for passengers on direct flights from the UK and South Africa due to the new variant of Coronavirus discovered recently in these two countries.

The penalties include a fine of $3,500 for each passenger boarded and who fails to meet the new travel measures recently announced by the PTF.

In a letter to all foreign airlines operating into the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa, the NCAA also noted that airlines will bear the burden of returning non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation for non-compliance to the new rules.

“Punitive measures shall be taken against airlines who fail to comply with this All Operators Letters. The punitive measures shall include but not limited to the following:

“(i) Airlines shall be fined $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.

(ii) Airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.

(iii) Repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to the suspension of the airline’s approval/ permit to fly into the country.”

The letter, signed by the Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu and addressed to all Country and Accountable Managers of all foreign airlines, also made it clear that airlines who continue to flaunt these new rules will have their permit or approval to fly into Nigeria suspended.

The letter stressed the PTF requirements that all local and foreign operators flying in and out of Nigeria from the United Kingdom and South Africa must ensure their passengers present Pre-departure permit to fly, a QR Code generated from Nigeria international travel portal and a documentary evidence of a Negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 96 hours of boarding.

“The new rules are applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

“Passengers must present the following two documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria: (a) Pre-departure permit to fly/QR code generated from the Nigeria international travel portal showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day seven COVID-19 PCR test and (b) Documentary evidence of a Negative COVID-19 PCR result done within 96 hours (4days) of boarding from verifiable laboratory or health facility.

“On arrival in Nigeria, passengers will be received and processed separately by public health authorities. All passengers will be required to self-isolate for seven days after arrival followed by COVID-19 PCR test.

Passengers with a post-arrival Negative COVID- 19 PCR result can exit self-isolation and further management.”

