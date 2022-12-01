FG: We’re committed to citizens’ diplomacy

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to citizens’ diplomacy, assuring the diaspora community of improved service delivery at all times. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the pledge at the unveiling of the enhanced e-passport facility at the Nigerian High Commission in Canada.

A statement, yesterday, by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCI Tony Akunewe, said the new passport met all the conditions set out by the international civil aviation organisation (ICAO). Akunewe said: “As part of efforts to make passport processing and acquisition seamless for Nigerians in the Diaspora, the Federal Government on Tuesday 29th November, 2022, unveiled the enhanced e-passport facility at the Nigerian High Commission in Canada.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...