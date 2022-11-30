News

FG: We're committed to citizens' diplomacy

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to citizens’ diplomacy, assuring the diaspora community of improved service delivery at all times.
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the pledge at the unveiling of the enhanced e-passport facility at the Nigerian High Commission in Canada.
A statement, Wednesday, by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCI Tony Akunewe, said the new passport met all the conditions set out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
“As part of efforts to make passport processing and acquisition seamless for Nigerians in the Diaspora, the Federal Government on Tuesday November 29, 2022, unveiled the enhanced e-passport facility at the Nigerian High Commission in Canada.
“Commissioning the facility, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, restated the Federal Government’s commitment to citizens’ diplomacy, especially in the area of improving services to the diaspora community.”

 

