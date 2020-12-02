FG: We’re creating over 36,000 jobs from Dams nationwide

The Federal Government has said that it was creating an additional 36,400 direct and indirect jobs for unemployed Nigerians from over 200 dams nationwide.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu,who made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja, said it was part of on going measures by the present administration to mitigate effects of poverty in the country.

Adamu noted that Buhari’s administration has made commitment to the dams’ projects, many of which were inherited from the previous government, but had to be prioritised according to its economic values.

Also speaking, the Director of Dams and Reservoir Operations of the Ministry, Engr. Lawal Muhammad confirmed that nine dams had been completed in the country between 2016 and 2020 while 11 others would be completed before 2023.

He said that the dams were designed and built to provide 20,400 direct and 16,000 indirect jobs for unemployed Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...