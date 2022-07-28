News

FG: We’re not stopping borehole drilling, but regulating it

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has further allayed fears of Nigerians over the trending reports of the plans to stop individuals from drilling boreholes for personal use.This was as it said the Revised National Water Bills only provides a legal framework to regulate the activities of commercial borehole drillers.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this yesterday at a media event, said government had no plans to stop individuals from drilling boreholes for personal use but want to ensure that those who use water resources for commercial purposes pay commensurate taxes. Adamu also said the reports were not only mischievous and misleading but a calculated attempt by some selfish individuals to stop development in the country.

 

Our Reporters

