FG: We’ve concluded investigation into Kuje prison attack

The Federal Government Tuesday said that investigation into the terror attack on the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre has been concluded and the report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and necessary actions.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this on Tuesday, while giving account of his stewardship at the 4th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

Aregbesola, who declined to make public the findings of the investigation panel, said the report of the investigations remained a security document that cannot be discussed in the open yet. He, however, said that some of the escapees from the facility have been recaptured while a large number of them were still at large.

The Kuje Medium Custodial and Correctional Facility was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in July, resulting in the death of about four inmates and the escape of hundreds of others including 69 terrorists. In the wake of the attack, the Federal Government had set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brazen security breach at the facility.

Aregbesola, who briefed the media alongside the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that despite the attacks on correctional facilities and others incidents of insecurity, the greatest legacy of the Buhari administration remained the ability of the government to have pushed Boko Haram insurgents out of all the territories they occupied before May 2015.

