FG : We’ve constructed over 6000 water schemes across Nigeria

The Federal Government has said that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has improved water supply across the country, by constructing about 6, 700 water supply schemes nationwide.

This, it stated, was done to improve the quality of livelihood of Nigerians, while also boosting economic growth.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this in Abuja Tuesday during a media parley, noted that the water schemes were designed to meet the needs of the people within the areas of catchment.

Adamu noted that the country’s water resources capacity has been upgraded to supply water to about 32 million Nigerians.

He said: “In the last seven years we have constructed more than 6,700 water schemes across the country and we have been able to provide water supply at federal level alone between the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and its agencies.

“The water resources we have built have the capacity to supply more than 32 million people with water.”

