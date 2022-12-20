FG: We’ve not abandoned Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu

The Federal Government said it has not abandoned the search for the remaining 96 Chibok school girls who were among the 276 abducted from their hostel by terrorists in February 2014. It also said that efforts were still on to track down and rescue Leah Sharibu, the only one left in the den of the terrorists out of the 110 kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State in 2018.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen gave the assurance yesterday at the 15th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja.

The minister said the current administration had been steadfast in the efforts to rescue the missing school girls and would leave no stone unturned to achieve that goal. Tallen disclosed that as a woman and a mother, she cannot be comfortable while those school girls languish in captivity.

According to her, not only are the security agencies still working on the search and rescue operations, the government has also been in touch with the families of both the missing girls as well those already rescued. She disclosed that with the rescue of some of the Chibok girls in 2016, the Ministry of Women Affairs was charged with the responsibility of rehabilitating them for proper reintegration into the society.

“We coordinated strategic interventions geared towards bringing succour to the families of the girls, as well as effectively supporting programmes aimed at reintegrating them.

“As at 2017 to 2019 Academic Session 106 was placed in a Special Foundation Programme of the American University. By the 2020/2021 Academic Session, the number of girls reduced to 89 as 8 of them withdrew from the programme for various personal reasons,” she explained.

The minister recalled that during the outbreak of COVID 19 , the government extended palliatives and cash support to the families of the entire 276 girls in the form of personal hygiene items, beverages, food items and clothing respectively to cushion the effects of global pandemic on these families. She said that the same gesture was extended to Leah Sharibu’s parents in Dapchi, Yobe State

