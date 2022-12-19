Leah Sharibu)
FG: We’ve not abandoned Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu 

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has  said  it has not abandoned the search for the remaining 96 Chibok school  girls who were among the 276 abducted from their hostel by terrorists in February 2014.

 It also said that efforts were  still on to track down and  rescue Leah Sharibu, the only one left in the den of the terrorists out of the 110 kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State in 2018.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen  gave the assurance on Monday at the 15th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja. The minister said the current administration had been steadfast in the efforts to rescue the missing school girls and would leave no stone unturned to achieve that goal.

Tallen disclosed that as a woman and a mother, she cannot be comfortable while those school girls languish in captivity. According to her, not only are the security agencies still working on the search and rescue operations, the government has also been in touch with the families of both the missing girls as well those already rescued.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

