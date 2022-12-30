News

FG: We’ve plans to make Nigeria talent, innovation hub

The Federal Government said it has plans to make Nigeria a talent and innovation hub where youths and all willing people could have access to relevant opportunities for self-development and economic improvement. The Director-General (DG), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this recently noted that priorities have been given to policies and projects for the attainment of the plans.

Inuwa said this when he addressed participants during a five-day digital literacy training for the Mainstream Rural Women Participation and Gender Techpreneurship and Provision of IT tools in Oyo. The DG who was represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr Aristotle Onumo, stated that part of the plans were the specialised trainings designed to help participants acquire digital skills. According to him, “the training programme is a means of empowering the youths and stimulating the creativity in improving the studious skills of our young people so that they can play their critical roles in the digital economy space.

“We also hope that all that you have learnt today will not stop here, but you will become an advocate of the digital economy programmes by reaching out to your own people and teaching them what you have learnt,” he added. Also, the facilitator of the training and Chairman, House Committee on Communications, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, stated that through the efforts of NITDA and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the country was already being saturated with digital literacy. Adeyemi said: “NITDA has been living to expectation by ensuring that the economy of this country is being driven not only by oil but by ICT.”

 

