FG: Why COVID-19 cases are high in NYSC camps

The Federal Government yesterday said consistent testing and noncompliance to non-pharmaceutical interventions are responsible for high reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed in Abuja that scaling up of COVID-19 testing in various orientation camps across the country had increased the numberof cases in the camps.

The minister also disclosed that the second phase of the vaccination exercise would target people from 18 years and above. He explained that the 18 years and above were targeted because the younger ones, even in the US, were now becoming more vulnerable to COVID- 19 infection and attack. He said: “Two things are responsible for the high cases of pandemic reported at the NYSC camps. One is because of consistent testing that has been taking place in the camps. The truth of the matter is that if we ramp up testing today, there will be more cases.

