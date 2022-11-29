FG: Why Nigeria issued travel advisory on US, UK, others

The Federal Government of Nigeria, yesterday, issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to the United States and United Kingdom, following recent reports of frequent theft of international passports and other belongings of persons travelling to these countries.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who announced the travel advisory at a media briefing in Abuja, said the most recent victims of these unscrupulous elements were travellers to the United Kingdom, most of who were dispossessed of their belongings at highbrow shops, particularly in the high end street of Oxford.

In what appeared like a retaliatory move against western nations who are usually quick to issue travel advisories on Nigeria, the Federal Government advised Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precautionary measures to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings while on transit.

The advisory read as follows: “It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

The most recent victims of this are travellers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at highbrow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford. “We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/ high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world.”

It would be recalled that about four weeks ago, the United States Mission in Nigeria released a travel advisory in which it advised US citizens to be cautious while travelling to certain places in Nigeria.

In the advisory which, it said, emanated from its intelligence gathering, the US government said that there was a risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory.

The message posted on the US Embassy website read thus: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.

“Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification.

Reduced services would be offered until further notice.” As if the message was not scary enough, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and other western powers soon posted similar warnings. In the face of these multiple and coordinated advisories, the Federal Government of Nigeria had expressed disappointment, accusing western nations of unduly orchestrating the security situation to create panic in the country.

