FG: Why salaries of workers are delayed

The Federal Government has swiftly moved to douse growing tension among Federal Civil Servants over delay in paying their October salaries.

This was even as it debunked the rumours that government was broke and incapable of meeting its wage bills. New Telegraph gathered that Federal workers usually start accessing their salaries from the before the 25th of every month but until now , there were no clues to when the October salaries would be paid.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HSCF) Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan, who also stated that there was no protest by any group of workers over the issue, explained that the delay was due to 2020 budget that had been passed before the minimum wage negotiation was concluded.

However, Yemi-Esan assured workers that arrangement was been made to resolve the issue through an extra Ministerial Committee which the administration has constituted.

She said: “The delay is due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment. “A lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequential adjustment”.

According to her: “A committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the Minimum wage and its consequential adjustment

Like this: Like Loading...