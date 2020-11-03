News

FG: Why salaries of workers are delayed

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has swiftly moved to douse growing tension among Federal Civil Servants over delay in paying their October salaries.

 

This was even as it debunked the rumours that government was broke and incapable of meeting its wage bills. New Telegraph gathered that Federal workers usually start accessing their salaries from the before the 25th of every month but until now , there were no clues to when the October salaries would be paid.

 

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HSCF) Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan, who also stated that there was no protest by any group of workers over the issue, explained that the delay was due to 2020 budget that had been passed before the minimum wage negotiation was concluded.

 

However, Yemi-Esan assured workers that arrangement was been made to resolve the issue through an extra Ministerial Committee which the administration has constituted.

 

She said: “The delay is due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment. “A lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequential adjustment”.

 

According to her: “A committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the Minimum wage and its consequential adjustment

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hate speech: FG fines radio station N5m

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has fined a Lagos-based radio station, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, for unprofessional conduct. Nigeria Info 99.3FM had on Monday hosted former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, in its morning programme, “Morning Cross Fire.” Mailafia spoke on the killings in southern Kaduna, and alleged that a northern governor was […]
News

#EndSARS: Lagos panel receives 15 petitions as Ekiti begins sitting Nov 2

Posted on Author John Chikezie and Adewumi Ademiju

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses yesterday received 15 petitions from victims as the panel was set to investigate a series of abuses which arose from #EndSARS protest which engulfed the state where millions of properties were destroyed by hoodlums. The panel, […]
News

Youths, CSOs protest against SARS in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Youths, under the auspices of the National Association of Edo Students (NAEs) and members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), yesterday protested in Benin, Edo State capital, against the activities of the SARS in the state. But, the peaceful solidarity match, which was also staged by the youths and members of civil society […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: