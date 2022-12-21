FG: Why we can’t scrap, make NYSC optional

The Federal Government has ruled out the proposals of scrapping the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or making the scheme optional for young Nigerian graduates, insisting that the programme remains as relevant as it was when it first began forty nine years ago. Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, who dropped the hint yesterday at the 16th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), said that when the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and his government decided to establish the NYSC in 1973, the “central rationale” was the need to promote the unity of Nigeria.

Dare recalled that at that time, Nigeria was just emerging from the civil war (1967- 1970) and there was the need for a programme that would bring together, young people from different parts of the country. “We were just coming out of the civil war; we sang the song (national anthem) of “though tribe and tongue may differ….”

But in spite of the power and spirit of that song,we still saw that our unity as a nation was not there. We did not even know ourselves. “You know that the live wire of any nation is on its youths. Once the youths are captured their patriotism is captured and it will spread across. So the rationale behind the NYSC subsists up till now. Every country, including Nigeria is still trying to promote its unity in diversity on a daily basis,” he said.

