News Top Stories

FG: Why we can’t scrap, make NYSC optional

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Federal Government has ruled out the proposals of scrapping the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or making the scheme optional for young Nigerian graduates, insisting that the programme remains as relevant as it was when it first began forty nine years ago. Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, who dropped the hint yesterday at the 16th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), said that when the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and his government decided to establish the NYSC in 1973, the “central rationale” was the need to promote the unity of Nigeria.

Dare recalled that at that time, Nigeria was just emerging from the civil war (1967- 1970) and there was the need for a programme that would bring together, young people from different parts of the country. “We were just coming out of the civil war; we sang the song (national anthem) of “though tribe and tongue may differ….”

But in spite of the power and spirit of that song,we still saw that our unity as a nation was not there. We did not even know ourselves. “You know that the live wire of any nation is on its youths. Once the youths are captured their patriotism is captured and it will spread across. So the rationale behind the NYSC subsists up till now. Every country, including Nigeria is still trying to promote its unity in diversity on a daily basis,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLC writes Buhari, recommends 50% salary increase

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…criticises NGF’s recommendations to FG on economy collapse The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on th Federal Government to consider increasing workers salaries by 50 percent, rather than its proposed 22 percent, given the increase in tariff, devaluation of the naira and high cost of living. This was contained in a letter addressed to […]
News

NDDC verifies, evaluates scholarship beneficiaries at UK varsity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has commenced the verification, monitoring and evaluation of beneficiaries of its Foreign Post Graduate Scholarship programme in the United Kingdom. This was as the Commission visited the Coventry University, United Kingdom for the verification exercise. Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Coventry University, held at the campus […]
News

China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan

Posted on Author Reporter

    China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. The exercises would include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica