FG: Why we can’t scrap, make NYSC optional

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has ruled out the idea of scrapping the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or making the scheme optional for young Nigerian graduates, insisting that the programme remains as relevant as it was when it first began 49 years ago.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, who dropped the hint Tuesday at the 16th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), said that when the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and his government decided to establish the NYSC in 1973, the “central rationale” was the need to promote the unity of Nigeria. Dare recalled that at that time, Nigeria was just emerging from the civil war (1967-1970) and there was the need for a programme that would bring together young people from different parts of the country.

“We were just coming out of the civil war; we sang the song (national anthem) of ‘though tribe and tongue may differ…’ but in spite of the power and spirit of that song, we still saw that our unity as a nation was not there. We did not even know ourselves.

“You know that the live wire of any nation is on its youths. Once the youths are captured their patriotism is captured and it will spread across. So the rationale behind the NYSC subsists up till now. Every country, including Nigeria, is still trying to promote its unity in diversity on a daily basis,” he said.

The minister said that sending the youths to different parts of the country, the NYSC, is living up to its mandate of promoting national integration and unity of the people.

“Some of us have never been to the different parts of the country where we served. We never knew their cultures; we never even experienced life in those places. We never knew that there were even Nigerians up North or in the South East that we shared common words in our languages.

“In May next year, the NYSC will be 50 years old. A committee will be inaugurated tomorrow (Wednesday) to look at the impact, the testimonies and power of the NYSC over the years. I’ve seen some of it. There’s a documentary that has been put together. It is compelling. If you look at that documentary, you will not subscribe to scrapping the NYSC or making it optional,” he said.

 

