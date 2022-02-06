FG withholding approval for Ondo seaport –Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that there is no going back on the proposed Ondo Sea Port Project in the state. Akeredolu who disclosed that many investors have shown interest in the project, noted that the Federal Government approval is causing delay in the take off of the project.

The governor stated this while speaking during the retreat organised for Political Office Holders and Accounting Officers in the state. While reiterating his administration commitment towards the actualisation of the Ondo Deep Seaport, he maintained that the port will not only serve Nigeria, but the whole of West Africa when developed.

Akeredolu who frowned at the delay in giving the approval by the Federal Government, lamented that it is one of the effects of the contradiction in the country’s federalism.

He stressed the need for the states to be empowered to develop their seaports, provided investors show interest in the project. He emphasised that nothing will stop the actualization of the project, saying the project will create massive job opportunities when it comes to reality.

The governor said: “There is a contradiction in our federalism. We have a system where there must be a port declaration by the Federal Executive Council before you proceed.

“I have always wondered, the port is in my state and I have people who are prepared to invest; but the Federal Government is holding on to the port declaration. I believe that states should be left to determine their deep sea port if they have the investors. “For us as a state, we have been at this since our first day in government. We found out that we have the deepest draft in Ondo State.

“Our port, we will go ahead. Nothing will stop it. It is a matter of time. It is a port, not only for Nigeria for West Africa because of its deepest draft. “How do we finance it? I traveled, I spoke to Dubai Port. I spoke to China Harbour. Dubai Port has even written that they are interested.

”Our dream for this port in Ondo State is to serve as a conduit for our goods, agricultural produce and very soon, our bitumen,” Gov Akeredolu said.

