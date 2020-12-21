FG: Women’s role in nation building enormous

The federal government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has described rural women as pillars of the family and the bedrock of small businesses which contributed in no small measure to the economy of the nation.

The Minister made the remark in Yola when she launched the federal government’s Rural Women Cash Grant.

The Minister, who was represented by Director Humanitarian Affairs, Ali Grema, noted that the program had changed lives of many enterprising rural women who invested the N20,000 grant in their petty businesses with a turnover profit.

She said: “Transfer and grants are some of the methods used by the government to empower the poorest members of our communities. Since its introduction in 2016, it has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable persons in Nigeria. “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his support at enabling us to implement this noble programme specifically for women who are the pillars of our households.”

Umar Farouq noted that 16,988 Poor and Vulnerable Households In Adamawa state have been captured under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, one of the numerous Social Development Programmes with beneficiaries from Gerei, Numan , Hong, Gombi Lamurde, Shelleng, Mubi North, Song, Maiha ,Toungo, Michika and Madagali

Earlier, the Focal person, Social Investment Programme in the state, Mary Yuwadi stated in her remark that many graduates, undergraduates, micro-business owners as well as farmers had benefited from federal government’s various Social Investment Programmes.

Yuwadi said: “Adamawa women welcome and appreciate this gesture because it is a development to encourage women to start their own businesses and make a living. I see this as an investment stimulant to start a business. Adamawa women are hardworking and we assure you that they will make good use of the money.” At least, 4,500 rural wom

