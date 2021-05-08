FG won’t spare sponsors of terrorism, Malami assures

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that all those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but would be arrested and prosecuted. The Minister gave this assurance yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa. Malami, who confirmed that some suspects have already been arrested and awaiting trial said the message to those sponsors of terrorism in the country was that ”nobody is going to be spared, no stone will be left unturned.

We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian State is concerned.” He explained that the conviction of certain Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sometimes ago for financing terrorism sparked-off some far reaching investigations in the country. He confirmed the arrest of some individuals who are now awaiting trial. Malami said “I’m happy to report that arriving from the wider coverage investigation that has been conducted in Nigeria, a number of people, both institutional and otherwise, were found to be culpable.

“I mean reasonable grounds for suspicion of terrorism financing have been established, or perhaps have been proven to be in existence in respect of the transactions of certain high-profile individuals and businessmen across the country. “I’m happy to report that investigation has been ongoing for long and it has reached an advanced stage. Arriving from the investigation, there exists, certainly, reasonable grounds for suspicion that a lot of Nigerians, high-profile, institutional and otherwise, are involved in terrorism financing and they are being profiled for prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...