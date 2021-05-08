News Top Stories

FG won’t spare sponsors of terrorism, Malami assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that all those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but would be arrested and prosecuted. The Minister gave this assurance yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa. Malami, who confirmed that some suspects have already been arrested and awaiting trial said the message to those sponsors of terrorism in the country was that ”nobody is going to be spared, no stone will be left unturned.

We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian State is concerned.” He explained that the conviction of certain Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sometimes ago for financing terrorism sparked-off some far reaching investigations in the country. He confirmed the arrest of some individuals who are now awaiting trial. Malami said “I’m happy to report that arriving from the wider coverage investigation that has been conducted in Nigeria, a number of people, both institutional and otherwise, were found to be culpable.

“I mean reasonable grounds for suspicion of terrorism financing have been established, or perhaps have been proven to be in existence in respect of the transactions of certain high-profile individuals and businessmen across the country. “I’m happy to report that investigation has been ongoing for long and it has reached an advanced stage. Arriving from the investigation, there exists, certainly, reasonable grounds for suspicion that a lot of Nigerians, high-profile, institutional and otherwise, are involved in terrorism financing and they are being profiled for prosecution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG can’t prevent kidnappings, killings –Adesina

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has defended the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in the country.   He said it was impossible for the Federal Government to prevent all the killings and kidnapping going on the country. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Adesina said no […]
News

Rivers: Workers suspend strike after labour, govt sign truce

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  The planned protest and strike by the organised labour in Rivers State yesterday did not go ahead following a truce brokered between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.   The workers in the state, who had threatened to embark on strike, are demanding payment of their outstanding salary […]
News

$2m: EFCC loses money laundering case against Atiku’s lawyer, brother

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the $2 million money laundering charge it filed against Uyiekpen Giwa- Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and his brother, Erhunse, at a Federal High Court in Lagos.   This was sequel to the dismissal of the charge against the duo by the trial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica