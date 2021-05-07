News

FG won’t spare sponsors of terrorism, Malami assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that all those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but would be arrested and prosecuted.
The Minister gave this assurance Friday in an interaction with State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa.
Malami, who confirmed that some suspects have already been arrested and awaiting trial, said the message to those sponsors of terrorism in the country was that
“nobody is going to be spared, no stone will be left unturned. We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian State is concerned.”
He explained that the conviction of certain Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sometime ago for financing terrorism sparked-off some far reaching investigations in the country.
He confirmed the arrest of some individuals who are now awaiting trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DSS: CoS aide’s suspected impersonator defrauds man of $50, 000

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A suspected impersonator, who posed as an aide of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to defraud his victim of $50, 000, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). The 42-year-old suspect, one Mohammed Prince Momoh, was presented to journalists in Abuja, by the spokesperson for the […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi to FG: Get rid of poverty, insurgency, illiteracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, wants the Federal Government to invest more time towards solving the nation’s developmental deficit. Fayemi, who spoke at public presentation of a book: “Nigeria Democracy without Development: How to fix it,” written by Omano Edigheji, Special Adviser to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, called on the Federal Government […]
News

NAF gears up to receive Chinese JF-17 jets

Posted on Author Reporter

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to receive three Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 fighters, as well as eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from China. The JF-17 acquisition will see Pakistani pilots and technicians deployed to Nigeria for the first year of operations in the country, according to a post on the air force’s Facebook […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica