FG won’t spare sponsors of terrorism, Malami assures

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that all those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Minister gave this assurance Friday in an interaction with State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa.

Malami, who confirmed that some suspects have already been arrested and awaiting trial, said the message to those sponsors of terrorism in the country was that

“nobody is going to be spared, no stone will be left unturned. We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian State is concerned.”

He explained that the conviction of certain Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sometime ago for financing terrorism sparked-off some far reaching investigations in the country.

He confirmed the arrest of some individuals who are now awaiting trial.

Like this: Like Loading...