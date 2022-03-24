FG working on deleting Section 84(12) from Electoral Act, says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) has described the process of deleting Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 as “work in progress”. The Federal High Court, Umuahia, last week ordered the AGF to delete that section of the amended Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari recently. Justice Evelyn Anyadike held that the section was “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the constitution”.

The section reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.” Before signing the document, Buhari had kicked against the section on the grounds that it stands in direct contravention of the 1999 Constitution (amended). Asked to give an update on the implementation of the court order on the deletion issue, Malami told State House Correspondents after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday the process was on.

The minister said: “My clear response arising therefrom is the fact that truly there exists a court judgement. By the judgement, the court directed the Office of the Attorney-General, to take the necessary steps to delete the provision, which in essence implies that the provision should not form part of our laws.

“Whether it has been deleted, or has not been deleted, is indeed a function of agencies of government and associated, relevant parastatals. But the true position of it in that respect is the fact that government printers, and indeed Law Reform Commission among others, that are responsible for the codification and gazetting of our laws, are working naturally, hand-in-hand with the Office of the Attorney General for the purpose of ensuring that what goes into our laws are indeed in line with the provision of the law. “So what I am saying in essence, it is indeed a work in progress against the background of the fact that the Law Reform Commission is involved statutorily, which is a parastatal under the Office of the Attorney General is a party to the process of codification.

The government printers saddled with the responsibility of gazetting our laws at the request of the Office of the Attorney General are equally involved. And above all, as you rightly stated, the possibility of an appeal is equally there. So, what I am saying in effect is the deletion of Section 84 Subsection 12 is work in progress and is being considered as such.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...