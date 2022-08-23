FG working to release airlines’ trapped $464m –Minister

There seems to be hope for foreign airlines that their over $464 million stuck funds would be released, as the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said the government was working on resolving the matter.

The minister, who embarked on a guided tour of the new Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos said relevant authorities of the government have escalated action on the issue assuring that very soon the matter will be history.

The declaration by Mohammed comes amid a threat by some foreign carriers to either cut flight frequencies or suspend flights into the country. United Arab Emirates carrier – Emirates Airlines issued a notice of flight suspension effective September 1, 2022. Only last week, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), slammed the Federal Government for holding over $464 million as proceeds of ticket sales by airlines operating in the country.

Mohammed said: “The Federal Government is aware of the issue and action is being taken. I can assure you that relevant authorities are working on it. Very soon the matter will be resolved.”

The minister, while describing the new terminal as one of the poster projects of the government in its critical infrastructure drive, said no administration has shown enough commitment to change the narrative about the aviation sector.

He clarified that a $500 million loan secured from the Chinese Import-Export Bank for five airport terminals in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano would be repaid as programmed.

He lamented the tax-togross domestic product is affecting revenue for the government, urging Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism by contributing to the tax net.

Mohammed said the new terminal will not displace the over 40-year terminal but will complement it for passengers transiting. Besides changing the travel experience of many Nigerians, the new terminal Mohammed said will provide job opportunities directly and indirectly for over 10,000 people.

He said: “This new terminal at the Lagos International Airport is a worldclass edifice put together with the collaboration of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China. With the capacity to process 14 million passengers annually, it is an exciting travel experience with facilities in any airport, anywhere in the world. There is a whole new experience in terms of aesthetics, comfort and friendly customer service.

“No administration in the history of Nigeria has done this much, especially at a time of scarce resources.” He said the Federal Government has concluded plans to relocate five foreign carriers into the new terminal from September 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has clarified that no foreign carrier operating in the country is approved to sell its tickets in United States dollars

