FG, World Bank meet over NBS employment statistics

The Federal Government and the World Bank would today (Thursday), discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data and arriving at the current employment statistics of the country. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who gave hint of the meeting yesterday in Abuja, while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), said the meeting was to clear the air over accuracy of the data in line with global best practices.

According to him, he had severally queried the employment statistics released by the NBS, adding that the meeting was very important for Nigeria. He said: “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.” On review of Nigerian labour laws, Ngige who expressedgratitudetotheCIPM for being part of the process, said a lot of progress has been made, as the laws were at the validation stage.

