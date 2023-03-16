FG, World Bank to spend $30m on technical college teachers

The Federal Government has said it will collaborate with the World Bank to spend $30 million on training federal technical college teachers. This was to improve the knowledge of the teachers in the country in line with the 21st Century skills that would digitilise the students. The Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Andrew Adejo, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education Grace Jakko, said this at a workshop on the development of a Structure for the in-service training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers and instructors yesterday in Abuja. He stressed that it was of utmost importance to strengthen the technical schools in order to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors. Jakko said the skills development system must adapt to the emerging trends of globalisation for economic viability, especially in her relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors of the economy
Related Articles
Australia warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria
The Australian government yesterday warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria over concerns for their safety. The warning came on the heels of the current massive flooding sweeping across Nigeria and the activities of bandits and terrorists operating in the country. In a travel advisory posted on its website on Wednesday, the Australian authorities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps to quiz NNPC GMD, Kyari, others over N3.878trn under-remittance tomorrow
The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, will on Thursday be a guest of the House of Representatives to respond to audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) alleging N3.878 trillion underremittance revenue from domestic crude oil sales. Also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EFCC arraigns ex-vice chancellor for N260m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC) yesterday arraigned a former Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, before Justice Maryam Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, on five-count of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery. He allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)