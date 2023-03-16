News

FG, World Bank to spend $30m on technical college teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said it will collaborate with the World Bank to spend $30 million on training federal technical college teachers. This was to improve the knowledge of the teachers in the country in line with the 21st Century skills that would digitilise the students. The Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Andrew Adejo, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education Grace Jakko, said this at a workshop on the development of a Structure for the in-service training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers and instructors yesterday in Abuja. He stressed that it was of utmost importance to strengthen the technical schools in order to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors. Jakko said the skills development system must adapt to the emerging trends of globalisation for economic viability, especially in her relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors of the economy

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Australia warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Australian government yesterday warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria over concerns for their safety. The warning came on the heels of the current massive flooding sweeping across Nigeria and the activities of bandits and terrorists operating in the country. In a travel advisory posted on its website on Wednesday, the Australian authorities […]
News

Reps to quiz NNPC GMD, Kyari, others over N3.878trn under-remittance tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, will on Thursday be a guest of the House of Representatives to respond to audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) alleging N3.878 trillion underremittance revenue from domestic crude oil sales.   Also […]
News

EFCC arraigns ex-vice chancellor for N260m fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC) yesterday arraigned a former Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, before Justice Maryam Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, on five-count of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery. He allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica