FG, World Bank to spend $30m on technical college teachers

The Federal Government has said it will collaborate with the World Bank to spend $30 million on training federal technical college teachers. This was to improve the knowledge of the teachers in the country in line with the 21st Century skills that would digitilise the students. The Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Andrew Adejo, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education Grace Jakko, said this at a workshop on the development of a Structure for the in-service training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers and instructors yesterday in Abuja. He stressed that it was of utmost importance to strengthen the technical schools in order to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors. Jakko said the skills development system must adapt to the emerging trends of globalisation for economic viability, especially in her relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors of the economy

