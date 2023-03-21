FG, World Bank unite for TVET development

PARTNERSHIP

Towards enhancing the capacity of technical teachers in Nigeria for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in line with the 21st century demands, the Federal Government and World Bank is collaborating to address challenges in the subsector

World Bank: IDEAS project to gulp $200m

Training to equip 5,000 teachers in 27 technical schools –FG

Given the crucial role Technical and Vocational Education (TVE) plays in shaping the future of the society, particularly in tackling unemployment rate, lack of conscious and deliberate efforts by the government at all levels have remained the bane of the subsector.

Challenges

This is as the sector, over the years, is constrained and bedeviled by several challenges ranging from poor funding, lack of priority attention to the sector, institutions’ leadership, inadequate technical teachers, inadequate provision of instructional materials and workshop facilities, social appraisal or societal perception, preference for university education/paper qualification and certification, lack of partnership/collaboration of private sector, poor practical skills, poor infrastructure as well as curriculum challenges, where curriculum of technical education is based on 67 per cent for the theoretical classes and 33 per cent for workshop. Besides, TVE is also arm strung by dearth of equipment and facilities, shortage of quality/ competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors, as well as low students’ enrolment.

But, despite the numerous challenges bedeviling the development and realisation of functional Technical, Vocational Education (TVE) in the country, the Federal Government in a renewed approach to change the narrative, is sparing no effort at address the problems with a view to making it more relevant to drive national growth. As critical as TVE to national development, education pundits have traced the high rate of unemployment in the country over the year to neglect of TVE, even as they expressed regrets that education reforms in the country focused more on the acquisition of certificates rather than the needed technical and vocational skills.

The workshop

No doubt, therefore, that the avalanche of challenges has, of course, continued to attract the attention of multi-sectoral stakeholders within and outside the country, especially development partners, including the World Bank. Worried by the sliding fortune of TVE development, the Federal Government has resolved to collaborate with the World Bank with a view to updating the knowledge of the technology and vocational teachers in the country in line with the 21st Century skills that would digitalise the students and make them conform to modern trends. To this extent, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, is implementing a World Bank-Assisted Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) project in the country.

Under the IDEAS Project that will gulp $200 million, the World Bank is to spend about $25 million to $30 million on training teachers as one of the components of that project in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the target, under the project, which will soon kick off, is to equip about 5,000 federal technical teachers across the 27 technical schools in the federation who will be trained and captured in this component and the five states that are participating in the IDEAS Project with technical skills to meet up with the market demand. The IDEAS project, according to the government, is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Nigerian skills development system to produce relevant knowledge for the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

As part of moves to actualise the project, a workshop was organised in Abuja on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for teachers, where instructors and other relevant stakeholders could make inputs. The IDEAS Project Implementation Manual (PIM) was organised into four components with the workshop coming under Component 3, which sought to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors. The workshop, which came on the heels of the realisation that the 21st Century educational and development needs, presents a radically different economy and society with profound implications generally on education and more specifically on skills development in technical and vocational education.

Therefore, considering the relevance of the technical and technology education sector in the overall economic growth of a nation, it has become imperative that the skills development system in Nigeria must adapt to the emerging trends of globalisation for economic viability especially in the nation’s technical colleges.

Thus, for one-day last week multisectoral stakeholders, including top government functionaries, critical stakeholders in the nation’s education sector and policy makers converged on Abuja at the recently concluded workshop, where they deliberated on the way forward for the sub-sector with a view to repositioning TVET to meet the challenges of the 21st Century.

Curiously, the workshop’s two main objectives are first to develop organised contents for the training of Technical Teachers and Instructors (TTIs) in Pedagogy, Digital literacy, Technical and Trade-Specific skill areas, and to deliberate, identify and agree on the types, modes and nature of in-service training programmes that would facilitate Pedagogical, Digital literacy, Technical and Trade-Specific skills of the TTIs in the Technical Colleges. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Andrew David Adejo, who was represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education in the ministry, Mrs. Grace Jakko at the opening ceremony of the workshop, said it was of utmost importance to strengthen the technical schools with the aim to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors. Adejo noted that the workshop came on the heels of the realisation that the 21st Century addresses the challenges as it presents a radically different economy and society, which is having profound implications generally on education and more specifically on skills development in Technical and Vocational Education.

Under the new strategy, he noted that technical teachers in the 27 Federal Governmentowned technical schools across the federation will be trained and captured in the component and the five states that are participating in the IDEAS Project. He stated: “All the federal technical teachers in the 27 technical schools across the federation will be trained and captured in this component and the five states that are participating in the IDEAS Project, each of the state has three technical colleges and all the teachers in these technical colleges will be captured.

“I’m very certain that we expect so much from the teachers, the administrators and the project implementors.” However, the National Project Coordinator, IDEAS Project, Blessing Ehi Ogwu, said the purpose of the project was to develop a comprehensive structure for training technical teachers in the country. She expressed the confidence that collective knowledge and expertise of the participants would help create a framework that could effectively prepare technical teachers to meet the challenges of the future. Ogwu also disclosed that the target was to equip about 5,000 people with technical skills to meet the market demand, adding that technical education plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the society. According to her, it was imperative for the country to have well-trained teachers who could effectively impart technical knowledge on the students.

She, however, noted that designing an effective training programme for technical teachers was not an easy task, saying that it required careful planning, coordination and collaboration among various stakeholders in the country. In her remarks, a World Bank Consultant, Dr. Mistura Rufai, who also presented papers at the workshop, disclosed that the entire IDEAS Project was about $200 million and that teachers training was one of the components of that project, where about $25 million to $30 million would be spent on training teachers in the country. Rufai, however, added that though the teachers training programme had not commenced, as there is the need to put structures in place to ensure its smooth kick-off this year. The TVET training programme, she noted, would cover all the six geo-political zones across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The World Bank Consultant said: “Already, we have 38 technical colleges that have been equipped with standard workshops across the country; this is one of the things we are going to leverage on.

“These schools are going to be used as training centres for the teachers, and we are also looking at boosting the capacity of tertiary institutions that are already providing training for teachers. “More importantly, we will look at how we can up-scale the skills and digitalise their training. There is also a plan to up-skilled these tertiary institutions providing training to teachers. “We work with the institutions to ensure that the equipment they are getting is 21st Century equipment that are market relevant.” She said that under the project, the teachers are to be trained with the skills required in the market so that when the students graduate, they would not only be relevant, but also ready and equipped to provide the skills that the market wants.” A facilitator at the workshop, Ben Akpan, said the main focus of the World Bank under the project was for the Federal Government to take ownership of the project by acquiring the requisite knowledge in order to ensure its continuity.

Recent efforts

Prior to the new attempt, the Federal Government as part of moves to reposition the subsector, investigations revealed that a few years ago, the Federal Government kicked off the Nigeria’s Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) that aimed at providing quality products and services which are competitive in the global market. According to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the policy would help in providing the trained workforce, as well as increase access to Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and reduce unemployment and youth restiveness in the country. Adamu, however, enjoined stakeholders in the education sector to key into the noble effort of the government, while he stated that TVET institutions across the country should serve as training providers, presenting candidates to awarding bodies for certification. “The country presently needs graduates of TVET institutions more than ever before because of the roles they played in the private sector-driven economy,” the Minister had said.

Stakeholders’ reaction

Despite the crucial contributions of technical and vocational education to national development and industrial growth, stakeholders expressed dismay that it is unfortunate that Nigeria is yet to accord this subsector the attention it deserves. According to stakeholders, the low pace of industrialisation and technological growth in the country could be attributed to the gap between science and technology due to the inability of technical education to adequately utilise the scientific ideas to promote technology. While they called for the resuscitation of the 6-3-3- 4 education policy in the schools system component, the government, according to stakeholders, should urgently remove the existing dichotomy between university and polytechnic graduates as this will not only attract more qualified students to vocational/ technical education, but also stimulate the growth of the subsector.

