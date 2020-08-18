FG/World Bank’s annual fiscal rating for Kwara begins

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A five-day technical session to ascertain Kwara State’s compliance with the FG/World Bank-inspired States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) has commenced in Ilorin, the state capital, with local officials interfacing with Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Florence Oyeyemi Olasumbo, who spoke at the opening session, the objective of the SFTAS was to strengthen fiscal responsibility and openness in government’s spending.

She said SFTAS is mandated for all Nigerian states to become Public Financial Management Compliant with the support of the Federal Government, adding that Kwara is confident of winning more points than it did for the 2018 rating in which it won $5 million (N1.8 billion) for its compliance level.

She said: “We are very pleased to welcome you here because SFTAS is one in which Kwara State has benefitted from. It is a World Bank programme in which the Federal Government receives funds as loan from the World Bank and in turn releases to the states of the federation as grants for complying with the necessary public financial management.

“The objective of this programme is to strengthen fiscal accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility in Nigeria. It provides performance-based grants and technical assistance for the period of four years (2018-2021) which is subject to (the state) attaining eligibility and satisfying certain conditions.

“Following the successful 2018 (Annual Performance Assessment (APA) when the state won $5 million (1.8bn) grant for achieving some disbursement linked indicators (DLIs) across debt stock management fiscal transparency. In 2018, the state achieved five DLIs out of 14 and the state is ready to achieve more in the year 2019 APA to secure more grant. Publication of the annual approved budget and audited financial statement at due time have accorded us the opportunity to have the IVA team here.

“Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of a five-day visit of the IVAs. More than what we had in 2018, our main achievement in the year (2019) under review is the involvement and engagement of citizens for their input in our budget preparation. Other achievements are improved internally generated revenue and budget implementation report we published quarterly which shows how much we received and how much we spent.”

Victor Inyama, IVA team leader, said the team was in the state to verify its finances as contained on its website, with a focus on its expenditure, procurement process, transparency, openness and sustainability.

Like this: Like Loading...