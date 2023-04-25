FGC Old Students Chide El-Rufai Over Excision Of School Land

Federal Government College (FGC) Kaduna Old Students Association has condemned in totality the action of Kaduna State government to illegally excise and physically occupy acres of the college’s land for residential development.

The association therefore appealed to the Federal Ministry of Education to intervene by calling Governor El-Rufai to order, even as the old students promised never to allow this shenanigan by the state government to sway.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, National President of the association, Mr Seyi Mohammed Gambo, said the system- atic usurpation of the right of the younger ones to acquire sound education in all ramifications within the context of One Nigeria, without duress and under a conducive atmosphere is being threatened in this guise by the Kaduna State government.

“We will not watch some leaders illegally take an inch of the land of our school, Federal Government College, Kaduna, as this we are told, is the first of future balkanisation of the parameters of other 110 Unity Schools across the country,” he said.