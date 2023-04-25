News

FGC Old Students Chide El-Rufai Over Excision Of School Land

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Federal Government College (FGC) Kaduna Old Students Association has condemned in totality the action of Kaduna State government to illegally excise and physically occupy acres of the college’s land for residential development.

The association therefore appealed to the Federal Ministry of Education to intervene by calling Governor El-Rufai to order, even as the old students promised never to allow this shenanigan by the state government to sway.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, National President of the association, Mr Seyi Mohammed Gambo, said the system- atic usurpation of the right of the younger ones to acquire sound education in all ramifications within the context of One Nigeria, without duress and under a conducive atmosphere is being threatened in this guise by the Kaduna State government.

“We will not watch some leaders illegally take an inch of the land of our school, Federal Government College, Kaduna, as this we are told, is the first of future balkanisation of the parameters of other 110 Unity Schools across the country,” he said.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Small in salt intake improves health – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Italy have called for the reduction of sodium or salt intake by any amount, saying this could lower blood pressure over the long term and might benefit everyone, including people with normal blood pressure. These were the findings of a study published in the American Heart Association journal; ‘Circulation.’ The researchers wanted to […]
News

2023: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others get dates for national debate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Presidential candidates contesting next year’s election will have opportunity to confront each other, to tell Nigerians how they would handle the political, security and socio-economic challenges facing the country. The Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG), organisers of the presidential debate, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the debate, which begins on November […]
News

Leak reveals lobbying to change key climate report

Posted on Author Reporter

  A huge leak of documents seen by BBC News shows how countries are trying to change a crucial scientific report on how to tackle climate change. The leak reveals Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia are among countries asking the UN to play down the need to move rapidly away from fossil fuels. It also […]

Leave a Comment