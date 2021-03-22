FGC: Row over ‘illegal fees’, high-handedness

 PTA chair: Parents seeking positions causing disaffection

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU All appears not well at the Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu in Enugu State.

There are complaints and disquiet over alleged “illegal fees and collection of levies” by the management of the college.

This is as the development, which was described as unacceptable, has not only continued to pitch a section of the parents against the leadership of the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and the school management, but also causing disaffection and ill-feelings in the college.

The Federal Government College, Enugu, was established in 1973 as one of the 104 Unity Schools, otherwise referred to as Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) by the Federal Government to foster national unity, peaceful co-existence and integration, especially among the young ones (students) across the federation.

Some of the prominent Nigerians produced by the college, include Ahmad Makarfi and Liyel Imoke, who are former Governors of Kaduna and Cross River states; a Nigerian- American Physician, Forensic Pathologist, and Neuropathologist (the first scholar to discover and publish findings of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in American football players while working at the Allegheny County Coroner’s Office in Pittsburgh); Bennet Ifeakandu Omalu, and Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu (an Epidemiologist and Public Health Physician and the current Director- General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)); as well as ministers, captains of industry and traditional rulers, among other highly placed old students.

But, the college is currently in the eye of the storm and immersed in the throes of malaise over allegation of “illegal fee and levies” levelled against PTA leadership, led by Mr. Chima Nwodo and the school management, led by the Principal, Dr. Raji Adewale Muritala which has continued to threaten the peace and stability of the school.

The crisis, however, blew open recently during the meeting of the college’s Parent Teachers’ Association, which took place on March 6, 2021, at the College auditorium.

Though prior to that meeting, there had been a series of complaints by a section of parents of students of the school, alleging that students in the Junior Secondary School (JSS1) were forced to pay additional fees ranging between N63,000 and N65,000 into the school PTA Account, domiciled with Union Bank Plc.

They also claimed that the new charges were at variance with the N55,000 school fee approved by the Federal Government and which is payable into the Treasury Single Account (TSA), insisting that the money is different from the PTA levy, which is paid into the UBA Plc account. Piqued by the development, the parents chided and accused the Principal, Raji of conniving with the PTA Chairman to charge and collect the illegal fees, insisting the levies only amounted to double charges.

The parents, who further alleged that they were told that the (N63,000 to N65,000) additional fees covered levies for school furniture (chairs and desks), textbooks and school uniforms, among other students items.

But, they, however, expressed dismay that those students who had already paid for the textbooks were yet to be given their textbooks, while the classroom furniture supplied to the school was substandard,

The PTA Chairman (Nwodo), however, stated that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year, impacted the school like other schools negatively as they lost a whole term and revenue to the lockdown.

Thus, he pointed out also that the revenue generation of the association was diminished, even as he recalled that the leadership of the association is still in court against the past PTA Chairman over his illegal removal. It was at the emergency meeting; New Telegraph learnt that the PTA chairman formally introduced the new Principal, Dr. Raji to the association, as well as two officials from the Federal Ministry of Education, who had been invited to observe the meeting. At the meeting, the PTA chairman listed some of his three-year tenure achievements to include construction of three concrete table tennis stands for students; construction of an ultra-modern staff quarters, which comprises four double apartments and four single rooms built as a legacy project for the PTA Secretariat staff and other school staff.

Meanwhile, the principal, who in his remarks pointed out that the emergency PTA meeting would be his first meeting he would have with the association since assumption of office, also noted that the PTA executive had already completed its mandatory three-year tenure.

But, he insisted that though their tenure had expired since last August, there had been an embargo on PTA meetings due to COVID-19 pandemic, and that the embargo had just been lifted by the Federal Ministry of Education, the proprietor of the college. He, therefore, apologised to parents over some of the levies they were subjected to pay, which according to him, were not contained or captured in the students’ prospectus for admission of their wards.

The levies, the principal hinted, were charged for items such as students’ mattresses/foams with mackintosh, hostel bunks, hostel lockers, classroom lockers and school uniforms.

But, his explanations, however, did not go down well with the parents, who asked several questions, especially why the PTA staff were disengaged without resorting to the general PTA meeting, and why were they being owed three months’ salary before their disengagement?

One of the parents, Chris Agu, who asked the questions, also queried why some of the payments made by parents were not done through the approved Treasury Single Account (TSA) and REMITA, but to the PTA bank account.

The meeting, however, became rowdy when the school management and PTA executive insisted that only three parents would be allowed to ask questions or make comments after their address or speech. This annoyed some of the parents, who walked out of the meeting session in anger.

Thus, the parents accused the PTA leadership and management of the school of high-handedness and insensitivity by not allowing them to ask further questions and demand clarifications on some of the issues, as well as refusal to give them the opportunity to express their feelings and grievances about the running of the affairs of the association and the school in general.

At that point, the parents flayed the action of the PTA Chairman and called for the audit of the PTA accounts. However, the PTA officials, and the Federal Ministry of Education representatives at the meeting was said to have allegedly stood their grounds by refusing to entertain further comments and questions from the parent, but immediately called for nomination of a fivemember electoral committee to be constituted to midwife the association’s election.

Besides, the representatives from the ministry were allegedly to have threatened the parents, if they failed to calm down, to report them at the Ministry for the instigating crisis in order to dissolve the PTA of the college. Against this background, a five-member electoral committee was nominated for the PTA election, though no terms of reference, deadline or timeframe were given to the committee for the conduct of the election or to carry out their assignments.

The five-member electoral panel is chaired by Mr. Isaac Nwonye, while Giwa Amu will serve as the Secretary. However, when contacted over the allegations of illegal and multiple levies/fees charged by the management, as well as the sacking of the PTA staff, the school Principal described the allegations of multiple levies as unfounded and baseless.

He confirmed that some PTA staff were disengaged, but alleged that some parents, who were interested in contesting the PTA election were the ones bringing up all manners of allegations and trumped up accusations against the PTA executive and school management. “

There is nothing like multiple levies or payments. I am not interested in the PTA election. Ask those complaining about disengaged staff that initiated the employment of the affected staff. It implies that the employer can hire and fire,”

Raji stressed. Also, while responding to the various allegations levelled against his office and leadership of the PTA, the chairman noted that some of the parents had already confronted him with the allegations, and that his response had always been that the PTA staff members were employed based on the recommendation and request of the school principal and in line with the college rules to address the shortage of staff confronting the college.

According to him, the staff members were disengaged during the COVID-19 lockdown, as a result of dwindling PTA revenue and income.

“Now, if the principal says the school no longer needed their service, the PTA as a body does not have any option than to lay them off. They are, by their contract agreement, part-time workers,” he further argued, saying that after the COVID-19 lockdown about 90 per cent of the workers sacked, representing 50 of the 66 PTA staff had been re-engaged by the association.

On the alleged various levies charged and collected from parents, the Chairman insisted that no one forced any parent to take admission or enroll his or her wards in the school, even as he said that the various levies charged were agreed upon by leadership of the 104 Unity Colleges at their meeting in Kano and that the funds were meant to provide the needs of the students.

Nwodo, who noted that each of the 104 Unity Schools fixed the charges or levies based on their needs or peculiarities, depending on prevailing market and economic situation in the country, accused some parents, who want to contest for PTA positions of whipping up unnecessary sentiments to cause disaffection and disharmony in the school.

