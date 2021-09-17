FGC Sokoto debunks threat of bandits’ attack

The management of the Federal Government College, Sokoto has debunked insinuations going round that the school was closed because of threats of insurgents attack. The management said that after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and security agencies, it resolved to close the school for vacation as the students had concluded their promotional examinations marking the end of its academic session.

It added that the school is in contact with security agencies as it concerns the security of lives of students and that of staff. A statement signed by the Principal of the college, Ibrahim Uba said there was no such threat statement received from any quarter. The statement explained that a report that the management of the school received a threat letter from bandits which has created a tension and panic from students and staff of the college was not true.

The college dismissed the report that some people suspected to be non-staff of the college have been sending text messages telling people to go and pick their children from the college, that there was a letter from bandits threatening to attack the school.

