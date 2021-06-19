News

FGC's abduction: USOSA seeks state of emergency on security

Old students of the 104 Unity Schools in the country, under the aegis of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) have condemned the abduction of students and teachers of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State by armed bandits in the morning of Thursday. The association in a statement entitled: “USOSA condemns the abduction of students and staff of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri: Calls for quick rescue of the abductees,” signed by its President-General, Lawrence Anirejuoritse Wilbert, and made available to New Telegraph, called on the Federal Government to declare a nationwide state of emergency on security.

He, however, said that the association was particularly piqued by the fact that the bandits were able to carry out their dastardly acts in broad daylight amidst clearly insufficient resistance from security agents. Specifically flaying what he described as persistent attacks on schools, and the latest invasion of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in which a police officer was killed, while some students and staff sustained gunshot injuries, USOSA said that the government should account for every student, while this tragedy and madness must stop.

USOSA noted: “It is disheartening that the incident occurred at a time when the media is awash with fresh assurances by the Federal Government and the security agencies that everything is being done to rid the country of bandits and insurgents and safeguard lives and property of all Nigerians.

“USOSA views this latest onslaught on innocent school children as utterly insane and wicked. We deplore the reprehensible attempt to truncate the academic pursuits of Nigerian children and the country’s peace and security. The association, therefore, insists that the government should immediately secure the safe return of all the abductees, and apprehend the perpetrators and master- minds of the attack. While, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the nation to awaken to their responsibility of securing the country and its people, he reiterated the need for the military and other security agencies to rejig strategies and security architecture that are aimed at effectively routing the bandits, insurgents and kidnappers and ending the gruesome reign of terror, especially as being unleashed on schools.

