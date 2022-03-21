FG’ll continue to deepen business reforms, promote private sector investments – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government would continue to deepen business reforms and promote private sector investments in the country.

He gave this commitment Monday at the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Toyota Service and Research Facility in Lagos state.

According to him, doing so was in line with the government’s objective of creating a more conducive business environment in the country.

In a release made available to newsmen Monday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo restated that the government had committed itself to partner with the private sector, recognising that it was better equipped and resourced to lead the development of the economy.

The newly commissioned world-class facility was said to be among the first of its kind in West Africa with varied capacity for research, training and skilling.

Restating that the public-private synergy was the crux of the National Development Plan 2021-2025, the Vice President also noted that the Buhari Administration remained committed to the reforms being driven by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

“The President has by several directives, approvals and executive orders set in motion and in many cases with the private sector, the most aggressive drive yet for appropriate infrastructure, power, roads, rail, and broadband connectivity. This includes ensuring that our ports work smoothly for trade purposes, building new port complexes and dredging of existing but disused ports, ensuring that government regulators facilitate rather than hinder business operations,” he said.

According to Osinbajo, the government’s determination to aggressively support private sectors’ stakeholders led to the 7th iteration of the PEBEC 60-day National Action Plan (NAP 7.0), which commenced on February 7 till and ends on April 7 this year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...