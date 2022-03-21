News

FG’ll continue to deepen business reforms, promote private sector investments – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government would continue to deepen business reforms and promote private sector investments in the country.

He gave this commitment Monday at the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Toyota Service and Research Facility in Lagos state.

According to him, doing so was in line with the government’s objective of creating a more conducive business environment in the country.

In a release made available to newsmen Monday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo restated that the government had committed itself to partner with the private sector, recognising that it was better equipped and resourced to lead the development of the economy.

The newly commissioned world-class facility was said to be among the first of its kind in West Africa with varied capacity for research, training and skilling.

Restating that the public-private synergy was the crux of the National Development Plan 2021-2025, the Vice President also noted that the Buhari Administration remained committed to the reforms being driven by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

“The President has by several directives, approvals and executive orders set in motion and in many cases with the private sector, the most aggressive drive yet for appropriate infrastructure, power, roads, rail, and broadband connectivity. This includes ensuring that our ports work smoothly for trade purposes, building new port complexes and dredging of existing but disused ports, ensuring that government regulators facilitate rather than hinder business operations,” he said.

According to Osinbajo, the government’s determination to aggressively support private sectors’ stakeholders led to the 7th iteration of the PEBEC 60-day National Action Plan (NAP 7.0), which commenced on February 7 till and ends on April 7 this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

What Made Maura Wasescha AG a Force to Be Reckoned with in the Luxury Real Estate Space

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The most successful businesses in their respective niches do not simply deliver a product or service to their clients; they offer a complete lifestyle. And luxury real estate firm Maura Wasescha AG goes a step beyond by providing a multifaceted customer experience that lasts a lifetime. They make their clients’ dreams come true and redefine […]
News

WHO partners SCOAN, other religious groups on post COVID-19

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared its readiness to work with religious bodies such as the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in finding lasting resolution to the COVID – 19 pandemic, which is presently ravaging the world. Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, who disclosed this during a panelist discussion when question was […]
News

Makinde urges FG to site gemstone market in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Federal Government to site the hub of the nation’s gemstone market in the state in order to boost the mining industry in Nigeria. The governor, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, at the Government House, Agodi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica