FG’ll cooperate with you, Buhari assures new NMA chairman, Ujah

Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhamnadu Buhari has assured the newly elected President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, and members of his executive of the Federal Government’s full cooperation to help them succeed in their leadership positions, and improve health services in the country. The President gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, Buhari congratulated Ujah and his executive members for the zeal and diligence brought into the organisation within a short period.

The President believed that the elected officers of the NMA have admirable profiles that will take the organisation to greater heights, particularly Ujah, who has worked extensively with national and international institutions, and progressively contributed to the shaping of national policies on health in the country in different capacities.

Oshiomhole: PDP provided documentary evidence that disqualified Obaseki

Cajetan Mmuta

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday made a startling revelation on how leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) provided documentary evidence that led to the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the governorship race. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress had set up a […]
Uzodinma assures Imo communities of democracy dividends

Our Correspondants

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured communities in the state of accelerated development during his tenure while urging them to be part of the vision to develop the state and make it prosperous. Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when leadership of Nkwerre Aborigines Development Town Union paid him a solidarity visit at […]
Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser’s jail term

Reporter

  Leading Democrats have condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of his former adviser and friend Roger Stone. Presidential contender Joe Biden’s spokesman accused Trump of abuse of power and “laying waste” to US values. The move – sparing Stone from jail but not a pardon – came just after […]

