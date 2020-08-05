FG’ll cooperate with you, Buhari assures new NMA chairman, Ujah

President Muhamnadu Buhari has assured the newly elected President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, and members of his executive of the Federal Government’s full cooperation to help them succeed in their leadership positions, and improve health services in the country. The President gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, Buhari congratulated Ujah and his executive members for the zeal and diligence brought into the organisation within a short period.

The President believed that the elected officers of the NMA have admirable profiles that will take the organisation to greater heights, particularly Ujah, who has worked extensively with national and international institutions, and progressively contributed to the shaping of national policies on health in the country in different capacities.

Like this: Like Loading...