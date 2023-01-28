FG’ll eliminate squeeze, chaos in currency swap, Buhari assures

…says exercise targeted at those hoarding illicit funds

Following widespread inconveniences and cash squeeze caused by the change of some naira notes, President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured that the government would eliminate the squeeze and chaos caused by the swap.

Buhari gave this assurance Saturday while reacting to reports of long queues waiting for hours on end to deposit their old notes in banks across the country.

In a release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President vowed to ensure that citizens were unharmed in their businesses with no disruption to the entire supply chain arising from the currency swap.

The hardship caused by the currency change billed to elapse by Tuesday, January 31, barring a contrary directive, has triggered public anger, resentment and criticisms.

According to the President, the currency change was aimed at people hoarding illicit funds and not the common man, and that it had become necessary to prevent counterfeits, corruption, and terrorist funding.

This, he assured, would stabilize and strengthen the economy.

