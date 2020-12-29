News

FG’ll expand ESP to accommodate MSMEs’ survival fund – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted that the government may need to expand the scope of the Survival Fund under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme (MSMEs).

 

According to a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo also justified slash of import duties on vehicles, insisting that high tariff on imported automobiles would not guarantee the growth of the industry. This hint was dropped at a virtual meeting held just before the Christmas  holidays between Osinbajo and the Steering Committee of the MSMEs Survival Fund.

 

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, Chairperson of the Committee; the Chairman of First Bank, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, the Committee’s Vice Chairperson, among other members.

 

Osinbajo said: “I think that we must find ways of expanding the scope of the scheme, because when you look at the numbers that we have approval for, the numbers are small in comparison to the enormity of the problems that we are faced with.

 

“Even if we are able to reach 2 million beneficiaries, it is still a tiny percentage of the millions who require help and assistance. So, I think, we have to find ways of trying to seek an approval to expand the scope of the scheme. This is an important aspect of it.”

 

Commending the committee for their efforts in impacting the lives of beneficiaries of the Payroll Support, Artisan and Transport grants as well as beneficiaries in other tracks of the scheme, the Vice-President said the partnership with the private sector in the implementation of the scheme was notable.

According to him, the scheme had commenced disbursement to about 500,000 beneficiaries: the Payroll Support Scheme has paid close to 350,000 beneficiaries; almost 166,000 0f 300,000 Artisans have benefitted from the Artisan & Transport Scheme; and the Corporate Affairs Commission is ramping up numbers to register 250,000 new businesses free of charge.

 

He said: “Government has the responsibility for ensuring the welfare of the people, everybody and every industry. And the Auto industry is important. I understand all the issues about how the auto industry contributes to macroeconomic growth, jobs and others.

 

“The auto industry to challenge itself and whatever support it requires from government to be able to say, where is the Nigerian car that will be affordable to all and affordable to most people.

 

“You got to find a way of developing a local industry that will benefit the people. If that is not working then it may mean that it is not just an auto policy issue. I know there are many constraints to manufacturing, but we can make things work.

 

“I want us to take all these into account and see that we must work jointly, it is not just about protecting an industry, it is about protecting the economy, and protecting everybody.

 

“There are countries of the world that have the same parameters as we have and are able to do much more for their people. I think we should think along those terms, and not simply think about how this industry will maintain this relatively high tariff and for how long will this high tariff be maintained.

 

Is this the only way of sustaining the industry? I don’t think so. You don’t need 77% percent tariff to ensure an industry grows, I don’t think so.”

