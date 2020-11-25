News

FG’ll not abandon any zone on road construction – Fashola

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said no zone would be abandoned on road construction. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated this yesterday, also said his ministry would present another N1 billion proposal to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today for approval for a road contract.

Fashola, who spoke with journalists on what his Ministry was doing on road construction, said it would take N500 billion yearly for three years for the government to put the roads in order. He explained the engagement of SUKUK in road construction all over the country. Asked to explain the zone with the worst roads, the Minister said: “The reason why we are here as a party, as a government and Minister is to project hope, not to project risk, so I don’t know what you want to say about who has the worst roads.

What l am in a position to say is that we are not leaving anyone behind. We are doing the best we can to all parts of Nigeria that is the mandate from Mr. President and we’re trying to make sure that we will leave nobody behind.

“Clearly, you know that Nigeria is a big country, it has different climatic conditions, different soil conditions, there is savannah part of the country, there is rainforest part of the country, there is coastal area of the country, there is desert area of the country, and there is semidesert area of the country. Therefore, the roads and roads materials will behave differently and that is why you see now we have been changing some of the things we do in different parts. In some places now we are introducing concrete roads.” Speaking on the ongoing road contracts, the Minister said they had awarded 711 contracts for road construction all over the country.

