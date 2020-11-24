FG’ll not abandon any zone on road construction – Fashola

… To submit N1bn proposal to FEC

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Federal Government Tuesday said no zone would be abandoned when it comes to road construction.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated this, also said his ministry would present another N1 billion proposal to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) (tomorrow) for approval for road contracts.

Fashola, who spoke to journalists on what his ministry was doing on road constructions, said that it will take N500 billion yearly for three years for government to put the roads in order.

He explained the engagement of SUKUK in the road construction all over the country.

Asked to explained the zone with the worst roads, the Minister said: “The reason why we are here as a party, as a government and minister is to project hope not to project risk so I don’t know what you want to say about who has the worst roads. What l am in the position to say is that we are not leaving anybody behind. We are doing the best we can to all parts of Nigeria that is the mandate from Mr. President and we’re trying to make sure that we will leave nobody behind.

“Clearly, you know that Nigeria is a big country, it has different climatic conditions, different soil conditions, there is Savannah part of the country, there is rainforest part of the country, there is coastal area of the country, there is desert area of the country, there is semi-desert area of the country. Therefore, the roads and roads materials will behave differently and that is why you see now we have been changing some of the things we do in different parts. In some places now we are introducing concrete roads.”

Speaking on the ongoing road contracts, the Minister said they have awarded 711 contracts for road construction all over the country.

