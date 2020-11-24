News

FG’ll not abandon any zone on road construction – Fashola

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

  … To submit N1bn proposal to FEC

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja 

The Federal Government Tuesday said no zone would be abandoned when it comes to road construction. 
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated this, also said his ministry would present another N1 billion proposal to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) (tomorrow) for approval for road contracts. 
Fashola, who spoke to journalists on what his ministry was doing on road constructions, said that it will take N500 billion yearly for three years for government to put the roads in order.
He explained the engagement of SUKUK in the road construction all over the country. 
Asked to explained the zone with the worst roads, the Minister said: “The reason why we are here as a party, as a  government and minister is to project hope not to project risk so I don’t know what you want to say about who has the worst roads. What l am in the position to say is that we are not leaving anybody behind. We are doing the best we can to all parts of Nigeria that is the mandate from Mr. President and we’re trying to make sure that we will leave nobody behind. 
“Clearly, you know that Nigeria is a big country, it has different climatic conditions, different soil conditions, there is Savannah part of the country, there is rainforest part of the country, there is coastal area of the country, there is desert area of the country, there is semi-desert area of the country. Therefore, the roads and roads materials will behave differently and that is why you see now we have been changing some of the things we do in different parts. In some places now we are introducing concrete roads.”
Speaking on the ongoing road contracts, the Minister said they have awarded 711 contracts for road construction all over the country. 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP crisis: Makinde creating division in South West – Olafeso

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Following crisis rocking the South-West zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past National Vice-Chairman of the party in the zone, Eddy Olafeso yesterday accused Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde of creating division within the party in the zone.   According to Olafeso, the zonal meeting of the party held in […]
News

YCE to mobilise other zones for ‘referendum’ in Constitution

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following criticism that any ethnic agitation would not see the light of the day if not ratified through referendum, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) yesterday said that it would mobilize other geo-political zones in the country to ensure that the subject was included in the Constitution. The elders said this after a meeting held […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases hit 3.1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: